Alex Rodriguez poses with something he once gifted to Jennifer Lopez

No matter how hard he tries, Alex Rodriguez just can’t seem to get away from Jennifer Lopez.

On Thursday, August 19, the former New York Yankees star shared a photo to Instagram, which features him posing in front of his fleet of cars. While all of them are extremely expensive, one car, in particular, caught fans’ attention as it appears to be the 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche he gifted his ex-fiancée for her 50th birthday.

The vehicle retails for $146,420 and came from Ocean Auto Club, who even customized Lopez‘s gift with a “JLo” license plate and matching car mats at the time.

While the retired baseball player didn’t reference his ex in the post, he flashed a carefree smile as he leaned against the Porsche, wearing a tan suit and an olive green tie.

“I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the photo, obviously joking about his luxurious accessories.

When A-Rod gifted his then-fiancée with the car two years ago, it was a special gift for Lopez because, as Rodriguez explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared to his YouTube channel, she hadn‘t “driven in 25 years.”

“What do you get someone who already has everything?” he asked in the video. “You have to be creative.”

In the video, Alex documented the reveal, showing Lopez gush over the gift as she thanks him profusely.