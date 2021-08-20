Alex Rodriguez poses with something he once gifted to Jennifer Lopez

No matter how hard he tries, Alex Rodriguez just can’t seem to get away from Jennifer Lopez.
On Thursday, August 19, the former New York Yankees star shared a photo to Instagram, which features him posing in front of his fleet of cars. While all of them are extremely expensive, one car, in particular, caught fans’ attention as it appears to be the 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche he gifted his ex-fiancée for her 50th birthday.
Alex Rodriguez finally opens up about Jennifer Lopez: ‘I had five years of an incredible life’
Jennifer Lopez deletes photos with Alex Rodriguez and unfollows him on Instagram
Diddy finally reveals why he posted that throwback pic with J.Lo
The vehicle retails for $146,420 and came from Ocean Auto Club, who even customized Lopez‘s gift with a “JLo” license plate and matching car mats at the time.
While the retired baseball player didn’t reference his ex in the post, he flashed a carefree smile as he leaned against the Porsche, wearing a tan suit and an olive green tie.
“I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the photo, obviously joking about his luxurious accessories.
When A-Rod gifted his then-fiancée with the car two years ago, it was a special gift for Lopez because, as Rodriguez explained in a behind-the-scenes video shared to his YouTube channel, she hadn‘t “driven in 25 years.”
“What do you get someone who already has everything?” he asked in the video. “You have to be creative.”
In the video, Alex documented the reveal, showing Lopez gush over the gift as she thanks him profusely.
“I love it. I‘ve never had a car before,” she said at the time. “I love it. I love it Papi. I’m crying. My heart is beating so fast. I haven’t driven in so long, but that’s like a little car I can manage.”
Unfortunately, it looks like she didn’t take it with her once their relationship ended.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially called off their engagement in April 2021, telling PEOPLE in a statement that they‘re “better as friends.” The couple began dating in 2017, announcing their engagement two years later in March 2019.
Earlier this month, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rodriguez said he’s “in a great place” four months after his break up. He went on to say that he and his daughters are currently focused on “all the positive” things in life.
“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” A-Rod said. “So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”