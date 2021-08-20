Justin Timberlake is filmed working in Target in viral TikTok

Justin Timberlake made a TikTok appearance in an unlikely place; manning the cash register in Target.

In the video, Justin is ringing up Ice Breakers and a pack of gum. He’s wearing a coat and a Montana beanie hat, and not the traditional Target uniform. “What else do you want?” he asked Douglas Anthnoy, the guy who filmed and posted the video on TikTok. Strangely, after ringing up the items, Justin returns them to the shelf. “Justin Timberlake says post this for the naysayers,” reads the caption.

©Douglas Anthony





The video appears to be a joke between Justin and Douglas, but there’s not a lot of context, making it very confusing. While the video offers few explanations, this isn’t the first time that Justin and Douglas post videos together.

Douglas’ most recent clips were all taken on the same day, and feature Justin and him dancing to Kendrick Lamar in a parking lot. The other video features both of them having a drink while also dancing to the same song. Douglas captioned it “JT said we needed more videos.” In the hashtags, Anthony wrote: “HeSaidNoHateAndHeWillStartATikTok,” implying that at some point Justin might start a TikTok account of his own.