Meet Nia DaCosta: The director of ‘Candyman’ and ‘The Marvels’

Wondering who’s the director of Candyman and The Marvels? Look no further; we have all the details. Her name is Nia DaCosta, and she is just 31 years old and will be premiering on August 27 her new film based on the 1992 urban legend Candyman.

The filmmaker is also in charge of directing The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel that will be released in November 2022. Although DaCosta prefers her life behind the cameras, we couldn’t contain to investigate more about her life and beginnings.

A New York Native

Nia was born and raised in New York, specifically in Harlem. When she was younger, she aspired to become a poet, but soon decided she needed to choose a profession that was more financially secure. When she saw Network, she fell in love with the beauty and magic of filmmaking, thus taking interest in an industry that would change her life forever.

She does pretty good with ghosts but not with prehistoric creatures

Nia has always been a fan of horror movies; however, seeing Jurassic Park at the age of 3 or 4 had a massive impact on her life. According to the film director, watching the Universal Pictures blockbuster at such young age terrified her. Dinosaurs were not her cup of tea. Therefore, she recalls how her father had to take her out of the cinema. Luckily, she put that experience in the past, and the film is now one of her favorite movies.

Nia takes the Sundance Film Festival by Storm in 2015

She finally got her big break in 2015 when her script for Little Woods got selected as one of 12 projects chosen to participate in the Sundance Film Festival Lab. Writers who participated had the opportunity to work with creative mentors like the established writer, Scott Frank.

©GettyImages



Anna Rose Holmer, Michelle Satter and Nia DaCosta attend An Artist at the Table: cocktails and dinner program benefit

She directed and wrote the script for Candyman alongside Jordan Peele