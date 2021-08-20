Here’s why fans think Kylie Jenner is pregnant

The rumor mill is going wild, once again, over suspicions that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with baby number two--and now, there’s actually some info straight from the family that backs it up.

Kylie’s dad, Caitlyn Jenner, fueled speculation during a campaign stop on Thursday, August 19, amid California’s gubernatorial recall election.

As she was speaking with fans, the 71-year-old claimed that her nineteenth grandchild was on the way.

In a short clip posted by The Toy Store in Northern California, Caitlyn brags to everyone in the establishment that she has “18 grandkids.”

“I keep telling the girls — they’re not too excited about this — but we want to go for 30,” she says while smiling, adding that it’s a “round number.”

That’s when she made the big reveal, going on to say, “I just found out the other day that I have another one in the oven.” The Olympian added that she’s only about 10 grandchildren away from meeting her goal.

Caitlyn has six children--Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner,Brody Jenner, Cassandra Marino, Brandon Jenner, and Burt Jenner--and could be referring to any one of them expecting another child, but since rumors were already swirling about Kylie, fans think this is confirmation.

When the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant with her 3-year-old Stormi Webster, she was able to keep it under wraps for the better part of nine months. Now that everyone is doing their best to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are going outside less, which makes it easier for Kylie to stay indoors and not raise any eyebrows.

The reason Jenner’s millions of followers think she’s pregnant in the first place is due to her social media activity, only posting older full body photos and getting simple manicures that are harder to identify in photos, rather than her usual, intricate designs.