Shawn Mendes reveals how he resolve ‘the worst little arguments’ with girlfriend Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are like any average couple. They have happy moments but also experience tense situations that become heated discussions. In a recent interview with The Morning Mash Up hosted by SiriusXM’s Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson, and Stanley T, the singer revealed how he resolve “the worst little arguments” with his girlfriend.

“We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments, but like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it’s just ego talking. And we like, usually like call each other out,” Mendes said. “It’s we have a really honest and open relationship, but yeah, we definitely fight. I think the longer the relationship goes; it’s like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, it’s definitely not that holding hands all the time, but we’re really good with each other. It never gets bad. It’s always like a little fight,” he noted.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes take a brief break from quarantine, going for a morning coffee walk, enjoying the sun and having a chat with some neighbors. The pair made the best of the situation, holding hands and sharing a sweet kiss while out.

According to the “Stitches” singer, he is pretty good at admitting when he is wrong. “It takes all my might in the entire world, but I have to admit that I‘m wrong, but it takes everything,” he admits. “My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I’m wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I’m sure. Sometimes I don’t say I’m wrong.”

The star is currently promoting his new single, “Summer of Love.” While talking to SiriusXM’s Ron Ross on The Pulse channel, he spoke about the inspiration behind his new song. “For the first time since I was 15, getting a real kind of couple of months off, Camila and I were just in Miami for a couple of months. And time stopped, and it really just felt like we were like kids again,” he said.

“And it was just a beautiful couple of months just where everything was stopped. And we were able just to find ourselves, and it was a beautiful kind of time. And that‘s what I wrote the song about. And at the same time, I just needed something like this to lift my soul and kind of just lift me up a little bit,” the singer added.

Shawn also said he is proud of Camila’s first movie. “Oh yeah. I’ve seen it. It’s incredible, absolutely amazing. Yeah. She blew my mind,” he said, referring to Cabello starring in the Amazon Studios film Cinderella.