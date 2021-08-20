Exclusive: Raúl de Molina’s spectacular vacation in Hawaii with his family

You have been very present parents in your daughter‘s life and I know that you never had the opportunity to grow up with your father… What do you think your daughter learned from you?

I don‘t think she has learned anything, because everything I tell her, she does the opposite! Well, she likes cars as much as I do, but I don’t like that she likes them. And she loves to travel... When she turned 14, she traveled the world with us and after a trip to India she was shocked by the poverty, and told us that she didn’t want to travel anymore. Well she wanted to travel, but with her friends and where she wanted. She wanted to go skiing because it was the only thing she hadn’t done and all her friends were doing it. So our next destination was Canada, Whistler. By the time she turned 16, she wanted to travel with us everywhere and is very happy about everything she’s learned traveling. In fact, her college entrance essay was about that and how traveling was something she valued most when it came to learning about life because it allowed her to learn about all the cultures of the world. I think she learned that from me. There were times when she had to miss a week of school and I would fight with my wife: “what is more important, a week of school or the chance to see a different world?” Mia has been to Bhutan, Patagonia, China... India and Sri Lanka, Thailand. Africa twice, with a safari at five and another at ten.