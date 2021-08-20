Exclusive: Raúl de Molina’s spectacular vacation in Hawaii with his family

The tireless traveler, Raúl de Molina, has visited more than half the world. He is always accompanied by his wife, Mily, and daughter Mía, who turned 21 years old last April. With a much needed vacation, ‘El Gordo’ took a break from his daily TV show (‘El Gordo y La Flaca’ with Lili Estefan) to relax for a few days in his favorite place in the world: The Big Island in Hawaii. After his wife tested positive for COVID-19, the family supported each other and Raúl opened up about her health and more in this exclusive interview with HOLA! USA. You don’t want to miss this incredible interview!
Raúl, why do you like this place so much among so many other fantastic destinations?
What places do you recommend visiting here?
Where would you be if you weren‘t here?
What is a day of your vacation like?
Do you miss the show when you’re away?
Does it make you jealous to see Julián Gil in your chair?
Even though you and Mily were married 27 years ago, you’ve been together for 30 years now!
What is it you like the most of her?
Do you always forgive each other?
Well! Surely you snore too ...
You would have to ask her that...
It‘s mother’s love
You have been very present parents in your daughter‘s life and I know that you never had the opportunity to grow up with your father… What do you think your daughter learned from you?
How is your daughter like her mother, Mily?
That is normal and something that the majority of the population has suffered. By the way, he is already 21 years old and can consume alcohol, is it something that worries you?
Do you like your “son-in-law”?
How did you react when Mia told you she had a boyfriend?
Are you a good father-in-law or a nosy?
Speaking of Univision… Your show has been on the air for 22 years!
Now that you mention Lili Estefan… who knows who best? You to the skinny or the skinny to you?
What would be the best memory of your life with Mily and Mia?
I know that Mily has just come out of fighting the coronavirus that is driving us crazy. Despite having been vaccinated, during a red alert in the state of Florida. How did it come about?
Who knows what would have happened if she hadn‘t been vaccinated ...
It must have been hard for you, who are used to extensive travel, to have been cooped up for so long during the past year... How did the pandemic affect you personally?
