Lucie Arnaz revealed how she feels about Nicole Kidman portraying her mother Lucille Ball in new film

The highly anticipated biopic film by Aaron Sorkin, ‘Being the Ricardos’ starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem has been approved by the famous couple’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz.

©GettyImages



Lucille Ball with her husband Desi Arnaz.

In an interview with The Palm Springs Life magazine, the 70-year-old actress raved about Kidman’s performance portraying her mom in the film that she and her brother Desi Arnaz Jr. are executive producing together, according to E! News.

“Nicole did a spectacular job,” she said.”The two days that I watched, though, were both little flashbacks, so she was playing Lucy in the late ‘30s and mid-’40s. She wasn’t Lucy of Lucy Ricardo fame yet, so it was a trifle different. And I know she meant it to be, so it could feel different. But boy, what she did was astounding. She’s got such poise and class.”

©GrosbyGroup



Nicole Kidman in character as Lucille Ball in new biopic film.

“There are no lookalikes. I mean, nobody was cast because they look exactly like somebody,” the 70-year-old said.”They were cast because they‘re spectacular performers, actors, and they can capture the basic essence of what has been written in this script. And Aaron was adamant about that and thank God. I’m looking forward to seeing the finished product.”

The famous daughter gave insight into the film saying, “It takes place, primarily, during rehearsals for one of the shows. There are a few scenes where they‘re at their house in Chatsworth, before working, after working.”