Ben Affleck is not the only celebrity who is rekindling with an ex. Affleck’s ex-wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, was spotted hanging out with an ex-boyfriend, John Miller, who she dated back in 2018.
Garner and Miller were spotted in Manhattan earlier this week going for a stroll around the big apple. Reportedly the couple was together for two years before splitting up last August. Now it seems that there is not any bad blood between the two a full year later.
For the outing, the ‘13 Going on 30’ actress dressed casually in a black and white printed sweater, jeans, and black sandals. Her brown hair was styled down and she wore glasses. Miller was seen wearing a red checkered shirt, black jeans, and dark boots.
Affleck and Garner were married for ten years before announcing their divorce in the summer of 2015. The two actors first met on the set of ‘Pearl Harbor’ in 2000 but it wasn’t until they worked on the movie, ‘Daredevil’ together that they considered seeing each other romantically.
The couple started dating in 2004, which was the same year that the ‘Argo’ actor and now girlfriend Jennifer Lopez had called off their engagement. In April of the following year, Affleck proposed to Garner, according to In Style. The couple got married that June in Turks and Caicos and then gave birth to their daughter Violet at the end of the year.
Although this Hollywood couple seemed like they were going to last forever, in the summer of 2015 they publicly announced their split.
“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the couple said in a joint statement. ”We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.”