Ben Affleck is not the only celebrity who is rekindling with an ex. Affleck’s ex-wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, was spotted hanging out with an ex-boyfriend, John Miller, who she dated back in 2018.

©GrosbyGroup



The actress was seen smiling in NYC with her ex-boyfriend.

Garner and Miller were spotted in Manhattan earlier this week going for a stroll around the big apple. Reportedly the couple was together for two years before splitting up last August. Now it seems that there is not any bad blood between the two a full year later.

For the outing, the ‘13 Going on 30’ actress dressed casually in a black and white printed sweater, jeans, and black sandals. Her brown hair was styled down and she wore glasses. Miller was seen wearing a red checkered shirt, black jeans, and dark boots.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Garner’s ex-boyfriend, John Miller.

Affleck and Garner were married for ten years before announcing their divorce in the summer of 2015. The two actors first met on the set of ‘Pearl Harbor’ in 2000 but it wasn’t until they worked on the movie, ‘Daredevil’ together that they considered seeing each other romantically.

The couple started dating in 2004, which was the same year that the ‘Argo’ actor and now girlfriend Jennifer Lopez had called off their engagement. In April of the following year, Affleck proposed to Garner, according to In Style. The couple got married that June in Turks and Caicos and then gave birth to their daughter Violet at the end of the year.