Manuel Turizo and Rigo León Herrera join their talents to bring Ritmo y Color to McDonald’s

Manuel Turizo and Rigo León Herrera are helping McDonald’s extend the summer heat. The famous fast-food company has just launched an alliance with Latino artists. The Colombian singer and Cuban visual artist based in Miami are the first to present Ritmo y Color McDonald’s, a project designed to celebrate the culture and collective pride of the Hispanic community.

McDonald’s will be wrapping restaurants with creative Hispanic art while bringing a good vibe to your living room with a series of free live concerts featuring some of the most popular urban music stars.

©McDonald’s



Art by Rigo León Herrera for McDonald’s

Ritmo y Color McDonald‘s will begin in Miami on Thursday, August 19, with a unique experience. Unsuspecting fans will be surprised and greeted by the reggaeton singer and the muralist.

In an interview for HOLA! USA, Manuel Turizo and Rigo León Herrera shared more details about Ritmo y Color. “This is a movement to highlight Latino art, especially all the Latino dreamers who are in the United States fighting for our dreams and giving our families a better future,” said the interpreter of “Antes Que te Vayas.”

“This is to celebrate that you can always do more and that no matter where you come from, you can always push forward,” added Rigo León Herrera.

©McDonald's



Rigo León Herrera bring Ritmo y Color to McDonald’s

According to Rigo, thanks to this opportunity, he makes a design printed on vinyl or decal for the first time. “The design is called ‘Havana Dreams,’ and it belongs to a collection that I have been painting and exhibiting for some time in different parts of the city of Miami,” said the artist. “This series is not only available in murals; it can also be found in paintings. My life inspires it in general, especially the things that have happened to me in the last 20 years, and the symbols that you can appreciate are part of that.”

León Herrera also told us that this and all of his art is available on his website. Fans can find a great selection of jewelry, clothing, and more.

This alliance will tap on everyone’s senses, from the visual, the touch, the taste, and the hearing; McDonald’sd’s will ensure that everyone has access to enjoy their favorite meal while dancing to the rhythm of Manuel Turizo.