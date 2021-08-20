Hailey Bieber show support for Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is the cover girl for ELLE’s September “The Latinx Issue” and it looks amazing. The singer and actress looked stunning rocking blonde short hair and a punk rock chic look that involves black fishnets, a pink mini skirt, Giuseppe Zanotti mules, and a bold red lip. Gomez showed off her curves as she posed sitting on top of a bed with silk sheets. It’s an eye-catching photo that grabbed the attention of thousands, including his on and off again ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin. A fan account noticed that this morning the model showed her support by “liking” a photo of her cover on Instagram.

It’s great to see Hailey showing support for Gomez considering the amount of drama that has surrounded them when it comes to Justin. As noted by Elle, the model has liked her photos over the years, most recently in March 2021 when Gomez appeared on the cover of Vogue.

Gomez has made it clear she doesn’t want any drama between them. Back in 2019 the singer took to Instagram live and told her fans, “I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn‘t matter what the situation is. If you’re my fans, don’t be rude to anybody, please.” Gomez made the statement after a story began to spread that Hailey posted a video listening to Summer Walker’s, “I’ll Kill You,” as a way to throw shade after the release of her song, “Lose You to Love Mee.”