Britney Spears is under investigation after strange police activity at her mansion

Over the last week and a half, Britney Spears’ mansion has been getting an influx of police activity. According to Page Six on August 10th the singer called 911 just before 6 pm to report a mysterious theft at her home. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office received the call and headed to her home in Thousand Oaks, California but after they arrived she decided not to pursue action. Six days later they were back because an employee filed a police report against the Grammy winner for allegedly striking her. Read the bizarre details below.



On Thursday the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office media relations officer, Capt. Eric Buschow, told Page Six, “Britney called” and wanted to report some type of theft. “When deputies arrived and contacted her security staff, they informed the deputies that Ms. Spears decided she did not want to file a report at that time. And so, deputies left,” he explained. Since Britney changed her mind, “There was no law enforcement action at that time, no report taken or anything like that,” Buschow explained. So there is no official record of what was allegedly stolen from the house, or by who.

The drama wasn‘t over because Page Six learned that police were back at her mansion this past Monday on August 16th to file a police report for an employee, against Britney. “The staff member reported to us that Ms. Spears struck her,” Buschow said adding the incident was classified as a “very minor misdemeanor battery” and “there were no injuries.” The alleged dispute took place around 10:25 am PT and a source told the outlet the pop singer was guilty of “swiping a cell phone” from the employee but “there was no hitting.” “It was mutual and really verbal and truly about the phone,” the insider said.

But the unnamed staffer clearly disagrees because she told officers she “desired prosecution.” As a result, Spears is now under investigation for battery, and Ventura County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to file charges against her. “There’s a process that takes place, and that process is happening, but ultimately it’s up to the DA’s office whether they feel it’s appropriate to file charges or not,” Buschow said.

Her attorney, former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, told Page Six, “This is overblown, sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a ‘he said, she said‘ regarding a cell phone, with no striking and obviously no injury whatsoever. Anyone can make an accusation, but this should have been closed immediately.“