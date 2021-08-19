Zoë Kravitz holds Channing Tatum as she rides on the pegs of his BMX bike

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have shot down dating rumors in the past but they might have a harder time denying it now. Tatum and Kravitz were spotted riding a bike through New York City and in photos obtained by Page Six, you can practically see the sparks flying between them. Tatum was cruising on a black BMX bike and Kravitz balanced on his pegs holding tight to with her arms around his neck. Tatum looks determined in the photos to get to their destination safely and Kravitz looked pleased behind the bike. She also walked next to him as they laughed and talked.

The “Cat Woman” actress stayed protected with black sunglasses and accessorized with gold hoops, a gold necklace, and an oversized green purse. Tatum was rocking a shaved head, a black T-shirt blue pants, and black and white Converse. The “Dear John” star looked more grunge than usual, almost as if he‘s been taking more fashion advice from Kravitz.

Back in June Tatum told Deadline that he stopped wearing the very popular but controversial, Crocs. The “Logan Lucky” star told the outlet that Kravitz was “adamant” and straight-up told him he should not be wearing the shoe. “When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore,” he told the outlet. To her defense, Kravitz said, “I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan.”

©Getty



Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Considering both of these hotties are single, of course, the idea of them becoming Hollywood‘s next power couple is exciting. Tatum has been single following his split from Jessie J in 2020 and was previously married to his “Step Up” costar Jenna Dewan for 10 years. Kravitz was also previously married to Karl Glusman. Rumors about Tatum and Kravitz first began circulating online in January just days after she filed for divorce.

The rumors were quickly put to bed and a source told PEOPLE at the time, “They‘re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating.” Tatum stars as the lead in the thriller “Pussy Island,” which will be Kravitz’s directorial debut and they previously worked together on The Lego Batman Movie (2017) voicing Clark Kent (Tatum) and Cat Woman (Kravitz).

So will #Chavitz be the next hot couple? Time will tell.