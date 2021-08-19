Rebel Wilson reflects on how far she’s come

Rebel Wilson has lost over 60 pounds since the start of 2020. The actress and comedian, known for her work in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Bridesmaids,” recently shared some of the struggles she’s faced, celebrating how far she’s come and all of her hard work.

The Instagram photo shows Rebel and professional tennis player Novak Djokovich. She wrote: “I remember this was when I was at my most unhealthiest - being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions. My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time.“

Rebel explains how she struggled with emotional eating and provides advice for other people who may be struggling with that same problem themselves. “It‘s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active,” she wrote. ”Despite being in so much pain. I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved.”

She then offered encouragement to the millions of people who struggle with overeating and emotional eating, a condition that’s incredibly common. “I feel you. I know what it‘s like,” she wrote. ”But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible. It’s not a race and it’s not a competition - it’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU. So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active!”