Kanye West‘s ’Donda’: Here’s all you should know about the awaited record

‘Donda’ is one of the most awaited musical albums of the year. Following Kanye’s 2019 ‘Jesus is King,’ ‘Donda’ is Kanye’s 10th studio record and one of his most personal projects yet. The record addresses tough and public moments in Kanye’s life, like his divorce from Kim Kardashian and his struggles battling his bipolar disorder.

When is it coming out?

‘Donda,’ named in the honor of West’s mother, has been in development for some time now. Its initial release date was July 24th, 2020, but was pushed back several times, with Apple Music and iTunes setting a new release date for August 27th.

©GettyImages



Kanye performs at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The much-discussed record has had two separate listening parties, one that went viral due to its $40 hot dogs and $50 chicken tenders. The second listening party wowed listeners and attendees, not only due to the elaborate show that Kanye put up but also thanks to the coordinated striking outfits of the Kardashian-West clan.

Kanye was wearing a face covering and a combat-like bodysuit while Kim was wearing a bondage themed suit designed by Balenciaga. Their kids were wearing all black.

A third listening party has been announced, this time, for August 26th, at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The event is expected to be live-streamed via Apple Music.

Over the past couple of weeks, Kanye has been reportedly living in Chicago’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, the location of his first Donda listening party. According to a variety of sources, Kanye hired a personal chef and arranged the place to suit his needs, placing a bed and an office space where he can live and work, devoting as much attention as necessary to the record.

New reports say that Kanye and his team moved to a new location to wrap up the record, among them, the State Farm arena, Truist Park and Russ Chandler stadium.