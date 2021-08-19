Soccer star Jonathan dos Santos’ dating history

Jonathan dos Santos was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico, rising to fame while playing soccer in Barcelona and Spain before finally making his way to the states to play for the LA Galaxy.
The soccer star played for Spain’s Villarreal from 2014–2017, which is when fans got to see his first big relationship play out in the public. Since then, he’s moved to Los Angeles, which led to dos Santos mingling with some fellow celebs.
Take a look at Jonathan dos Santos’ full dating history down below:
Marta Carriedo
Jonathan’s first public relationship was an absolute whirlwind, dating and very quickly getting engaged to Spanish influencer Marta Carriedo in 2017.
This relationship was dramatic from start to finish, with the couple making their union official only a month before dos Santos proposed. It was only another month later that the pair broke off their engagement, with Carriedo explaining in a now-deleted Youtube video that their move to Los Angeles for Jonathan’s career was the beginning of their downfall.
Daisy Marquez
In October 2019, Jonathan was spotted out in Los Angeles with makeup artist and influencer Daisy Marquez. The pair was photographed together while leaving popular restaurant Tao in Hollywood.
Following what many fans assumed was a date night, Daisy responded to a fan’s tweet about their outing, writing, “We’re just friends” with an angel emoji next to it.
Of course, most of her followers assumed that was a lie--though they haven’t been seen together since.
We’re just friends 😇 https://t.co/HbmfrJmDN6— Daisy Marquez (@daisymarquez_) October 19, 2019
Victoria Villarroel
The name Jonathan dos Santos has been linked to for the longest is Kylie Jenner’s friend and former assistant, Victoria Villarroel.
These two have been spotted together multiple times, most recently being photographed dining together at Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio in November 2020. That came following the pair’s vacation together to Cancún earlier that year, only further driving suspicions about their relationship.
While it’s possible these two are just friends, they constantly leave flirty comments on one another’s posts, with dos Santos writing “mamasita!!!!!!!!!! 🔥” under Victoria’s bikini pic just two days ago.
Whatever their relationship, it seems like these two have remained close in the years since Jonathan moved to Los Angeles.
Amanda Trivizas
Though this relationship clearly wasn’t supposed to be seen by his 1 million plus Instagram followers, Jonathan let his fans know he was involved with Instagram model Amanda Trivizas through an embarrassing mistake.
In May 2020, dos Santos accidentally uploaded a photo of himself in bed with Trivizas, in which both parties were shirtless. It took about 5 minutes for the soccer star to realize his mistake and delete the Instagram Story, which gave fans ample time to screenshot and share online.
Though these two were clearly romantically involved last year, that’s about all we heard of their relationship, aside from IG comments prior to the slip-up. They no longer follow one another on Instagram.
