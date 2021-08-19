Soccer star Jonathan dos Santos’ dating history

Jonathan dos Santos was born and raised in Monterrey,﻿ Mexico, rising to fame while playing soccer in Barcelona and Spain before finally making his way to the states to play for the LA Galaxy.

The soccer star played for Spain’s Villarreal from 2014–2017, which is when fans got to see his first big relationship play out in the public. Since then, he’s moved to Los Angeles, which led to dos Santos mingling with some fellow celebs.

Take a look at Jonathan dos Santos’ full dating history down below:

Marta Carriedo

Jonathan’s first public relationship was an absolute whirlwind, dating and very quickly getting engaged to Spanish influencer Marta Carriedo in 2017.

This relationship was dramatic from start to finish, with the couple making their union official only a month before dos Santos proposed. It was only another month later that the pair broke off their engagement, with Carriedo explaining in a now-deleted Youtube video that their move to Los Angeles for Jonathan’s career was the beginning of their downfall.

Daisy Marquez

In October 2019, Jonathan was spotted out in Los Angeles with makeup artist and influencer Daisy Marquez. The pair was photographed together while leaving popular restaurant Tao in Hollywood.

Following what many fans assumed was a date night, Daisy responded to a fan’s tweet about their outing, writing, “We’re just friends” with an angel emoji next to it.

Of course, most of her followers assumed that was a lie--though they haven’t been seen together since.