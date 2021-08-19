Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ son says parents are ‘relationship goals’

Michael Consuelos admires his parents! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos eldest son spoke warmly of his famous mom and dad in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. “They’re great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they’re great role models,” he said. “I try to conduct myself the way I think they would.”

©Mark Consuelos



Michael Consuelos said his parents Kelly and Mark are relationship goals

Michael, 24, noted that his parents are “one hundred percent they’re relationship goals.” “It’s weird because I’ve been with them the longest,” the actor said. “Not a year after they were married, about a year, then I came into the picture. So we kind of grew up together, I think. That’s at least that’s how I see it.”

Kelly and Mark, who tied the knot in 1996, welcomed their first child, Michael, in 1997. The TV stars are also parents to 18-year-old son Joaquin Consuelos and 20-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos.

During his interview with ET, Michael also gave insight into what his family is like at home. “Our family, we’re a bunch of jokers,” he shared. “We like to rip on each other a lot and kid around and it spills out into the social media and all that, but it’s just like home. That’s just how we are.”