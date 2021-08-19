Jessica Alba and Zac Efron show off their dancing skills in their latest TikTok together

Jessica Alba has clearly proven herself to be the TikTok queen. The 40-year-old often posts fun videos of herself dancing with her daughters Honor and Haven and the world can’t get enough of them. The Honest Beauty founder has now made actor Zac Efron join the TikTok bandwagon and let’s just say we have been playing their social media video on repeat.

The two actors are working on a tourism ‘Visit Dubai series’ where they play an arguing couple in an action-movie spoof. When the two had a break from filming, Alba recruited the 33-year-old to partake in a TikTok dance.

The ‘Honey’ actress posted the clip to her Instagram which showed the two actors dressed in character. She captioned the fun video, “That time I got @zacefron to do a TikTok with me between set ups while shooting 🎥🍿🎬 w #CraigGillespie for #DubaiPresents. This dance took me at least an hour to learn & Zac got it in 2 min!! No joke! This was also his first TikTok ever 😜💯💃🏽🕺🏼.”

Of course we already knew Efron had some dance skills from when we saw him break out in song and dance as Troy Bolton in the original ‘High School Musical’ series. Hopefully this isn‘t the first and last TikTok we see from Efron. It’s also hard to believe that Alba took an hour learning the dance since she too has proved herself to be quite the dancer both on TikTok and from her movie ‘Honey’ where she played the role of a talented dancer and choreographer.