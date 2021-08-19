Miley Cyrus and mom Tish dressed casually while furniture shopping together

Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish are one of our favorite celebrity mother-daughter duos. Earlier this week, the duo were seen out furniture shopping together and the two looked like sisters.
Miley and Tish were photographed out in West Hollywood, browsing Ben Soleimani furniture store to check out new carpeting, according to the Daily Mail. For the shopping outing, both women dressed casually.
The 28-year-old singer wore a simple white t-shirt, paired with black trouser pants, and a Gucci belt. She paired her black and white look with chunky black boots. The ‘Hannah Montana’ actress accessorized with trendy yellow sunglasses, a lot of gold jewelry, and she carried a Louis Vuitton duffle bag around with her.
Tish wore a white graphic tee tied into a knot with high-waisted jeans, white Converse sneakers, and a green chain handle bag on her shoulder.
Recently, Cyrus was a guest on Kevin Hart’s new Peacock series, ‘Hart to Heart’ and she opened up about having alter egos even after her hit Disney Channel show ended.
“The concept of the show is that when I would alter my image and I would put on a wig and I would put on sparkly things that I held a new value,” she said. ”That I was valuable. It did translate into my real life. There was a different level of, like, hysteria when Hannah...the way that kids would react at these Hannah shows, versus when I was myself and I would meet fans out, it was different. And so, again, on that kind of psychological level, I guess that’s kind of why originally when I started doing solo projects as my own identity, I’d almost create kind of alter-egos of myself.”
This is not the first time the 28-year-old spoke candidly on the topic of having alter egos and ‘Hannah Montana’ effect. Back in March, Cyrus spoke on Spotify‘s ‘Rock This with Allison Hagendorf’ and said, “Talk about an identity crisis. Hannah was a character almost as often as I was myself, and actually, the concept of the show is that when you’re this character, when you have this alter ego, you’re valuable. You’ve got, like, millions of fans, you’re the biggest star in the world, and then the concept was that when I looked like myself, when I didn’t have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me, I wasn’t a star anymore.”