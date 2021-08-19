Miley Cyrus and mom Tish dressed casually while furniture shopping together

Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish are one of our favorite celebrity mother-daughter duos. Earlier this week, the duo were seen out furniture shopping together and the two looked like sisters.

©GrosbyGroup



Miley Cyrus and mom Tish out and about.

Miley and Tish were photographed out in West Hollywood, browsing Ben Soleimani furniture store to check out new carpeting, according to the Daily Mail. For the shopping outing, both women dressed casually.

The 28-year-old singer wore a simple white t-shirt, paired with black trouser pants, and a Gucci belt. She paired her black and white look with chunky black boots. The ‘Hannah Montana’ actress accessorized with trendy yellow sunglasses, a lot of gold jewelry, and she carried a Louis Vuitton duffle bag around with her.

©GrosbyGroup



Miley Cyrus out in West Hollywood.

Tish wore a white graphic tee tied into a knot with high-waisted jeans, white Converse sneakers, and a green chain handle bag on her shoulder.

Recently, Cyrus was a guest on Kevin Hart’s new Peacock series, ‘Hart to Heart’ and she opened up about having alter egos even after her hit Disney Channel show ended.