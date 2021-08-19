Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are sister in-laws and BFFs

Dua Lipa has a close relationship with the Hadids. Not only is she dating Anwar Hadid, the youngest sibling of the famous supermodel sisters, but she’s also close friends with Bella and Gigi.
Gigi, Bella and Anwar as the kids of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid. All of the siblings are models, having worked with the best brands in the business. While Dua started dating Anwar in 2019, she was friends with his sisters before that, knowing each other from hanging out within the same social circles.
Dua uploaded a post on Instagram featuring herself alongside Bella, the singer Tove Lo, Anwar and her little brother, Gjin. She captioned it: “Love,” with a bunny emoji. The photos appear to have been taken in Ibiza, where the family and friends were vacationing together.
Over the past, Bella Hadid has posted photos of herself playing aunt to Dua and Anwar’s baby goats, Funky and BamBam, which she’s cared for and which the couple purchased some years back. The photo shows her modeling with the goats. She captioned it: “funky and bam-bam’s auntie. thank you to their lovely parents for allowing them to take place in such a huge production. they were absolutely charming / great work ethic,” she joked.
A source that spoke to E! News explained that Dua gets along great with the Hadid family. “Dua is very close with the whole Hadid family. She has spent a lot of time with them over the last few months and they have really welcomed her with open arms. Bella and Gigi Hadid always invite her to stuff too. They are very friendly with her and love when they can all get together.”
A couple of days ago, Dua and Anwar were spotted having dinner with Bella in London. The photo was captured following their trip to Ibiza, and shows how good the three of them get along.
Anwar and Dua have been dating since 2019, when Dua Lipa was spotted at Anwar’s birthday party. Since, the couple has been spotted in concerts, overseas vacations and have celebrated each other’s birthdays with sweet messages and tributes.