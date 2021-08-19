Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid are sister in-laws and BFFs

Dua Lipa has a close relationship with the Hadids. Not only is she dating Anwar Hadid, the youngest sibling of the famous supermodel sisters, but she’s also close friends with Bella and Gigi.

Gigi, Bella and Anwar as the kids of Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid. All of the siblings are models, having worked with the best brands in the business. While Dua started dating Anwar in 2019, she was friends with his sisters before that, knowing each other from hanging out within the same social circles.

Dua uploaded a post on Instagram featuring herself alongside Bella, the singer Tove Lo, Anwar and her little brother, Gjin. She captioned it: “Love,” with a bunny emoji. The photos appear to have been taken in Ibiza, where the family and friends were vacationing together.

Over the past, Bella Hadid has posted photos of herself playing aunt to Dua and Anwar’s baby goats, Funky and BamBam, which she’s cared for and which the couple purchased some years back. The photo shows her modeling with the goats. She captioned it: “funky and bam-bam’s auntie. thank you to their lovely parents for allowing them to take place in such a huge production. they were absolutely charming / great work ethic,” she joked.