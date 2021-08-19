Fans think Destiny’s Child might be making new music due to a subtle social media hint

Last week, Beyonce graced the world with a cover interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, one of the first interviews the award-winning singer has done in a while. Now, there has been some chatter that the girl group that made Queen Bey a household name, Destiny’s Child, might be having a reunion.

Diehard fans of the early 2000s group that consisted of Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams noticed that the Facebook and Twitter accounts of Destiny’ Child had its header image changed. Although this was something subtly, there are some possible clues hinting towards the group releasing new music.

In Beyonce’s interview, she did confirm that she has new music coming, whether this means a solo album or singles with Destiny’s child, it all sounds promising. Also, reportedly back in May Beyonce, Kelly, and Michelle caught up for a “check in,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Earlier this year in February, Kelly spoke about the three women seeing each other after the birth of her son. “The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby it was like another part of my heart just... Being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift,” she said to Entertainment Tonight at the time.

“It‘s really a gift because we’ve known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships... It’s the nature of it, and we still have each other after all these years,” she continued. ”And I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood -- you’re going to make me cry,” the singer continued.