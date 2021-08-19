Garcelle Beauvais talks ‘Real Housewives,’ her new podcast, and her morning bath ritual

Garcelle Beauvais captured America’s heart long before she became one of the most loved housewives on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ The 54-year-old has a stacked resume where she’s done everything from modeling to acting in TV and film. In addition to being on the popular Bravo franchise, Beauvais is also a co-host on the talk variety show, ‘The Real’ alongside Adrienne Bailon and Tamera Mowry.



If that wasn’t impressive enough, the 54-year-old has her own podcast, ‘Going to Bed with Garcelle,’ where she talks about all things sex, life, dating, and relationships. Clearly Beauvais is not slowing down anytime soon.

HOLA! USA chatted with Beauvais about reality TV, what she loves most about her career, and her love for relaxing baths.





©Erick Robinson





When you joined the RHOBH cast in season 10, you were the first black woman in history to join the show. What does this history making moment mean to you? Oh, wow it’s everything. I just think whenever you’re the first of anything it makes a lot of noise and it surely made a lot of noise. I said to a friend of mine, ‘You know I’ve been in this industry for a long time, I worked with some pretty impressive people throughout my career but I have never gotten more attention than the announcement that I was joining RHOBH,’ it was the craziest thing. My friend called me and said ‘You’re trending!’ And I was like ‘What do you mean, I’m at home making pork chops with the boys? I’m not doing anything trend worthy at the moment.’ [Laughs]

Is there anything you learned from filming the show that surprised you about reality TV? I thought for sure there were aspects of it that was scripted so when I first started shooting and they were shooting in my house and I was waiting for them to say “Action!” and they were like ‘Um no, just do you!’ I really thought in some way, ‘There’s got to be something that they tell you to do.’ It’s really drive by each lady and you know you get eight women together who are confident and say how they feel, you’re definitely going to get drama and that’s what we’ve been able to do.

Aside from RHOBH, you have a stacked resume! Your accomplishments are incredible, including being a co-host on the popular talk show, ‘The Real.’ How has it been being on a talk show? It’s been amazing! This has been always what I wanted to do, even before acting even before anything so I obviously have opinions and I obviously say them, sometimes to a fault. But it’s really my dream job. I say that and people are like ‘Really? But you’ve done some really cool stuff.’ But I just love that format and I think having four women of color, to have our voices out there. To have our opinions - we can talk about what our people go through and even though we’re all women of color, we don’t always agree. And it’s really nice to be able to have conversations about whether it’s BLM, fashion, relationships, and get different perspectives, I think it’s great.