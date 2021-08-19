Garcelle Beauvais talks ‘Real Housewives,’ her new podcast, and her morning bath ritual

Garcelle Beauvais captured America’s heart long before she became one of the most loved housewives on the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ The 54-year-old has a stacked resume where she’s done everything from modeling to acting in TV and film. In addition to being on the popular Bravo franchise, Beauvais is also a co-host on the talk variety show, ‘The Real’ alongside Adrienne Bailon and Tamera Mowry.
If that wasn’t impressive enough, the 54-year-old has her own podcast, ‘Going to Bed with Garcelle,’ where she talks about all things sex, life, dating, and relationships. Clearly Beauvais is not slowing down anytime soon.
HOLA! USA chatted with Beauvais about reality TV, what she loves most about her career, and her love for relaxing baths.
When you joined the RHOBH cast in season 10, you were the first black woman in history to join the show. What does this history making moment mean to you?
Is there anything you learned from filming the show that surprised you about reality TV?
Aside from RHOBH, you have a stacked resume! Your accomplishments are incredible, including being a co-host on the popular talk show, ‘The Real.’ How has it been being on a talk show?
Do you have a favorite part of being a co-host on the talk show?