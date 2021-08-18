Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck passionately kiss goodbye outside of his mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck couldn‘t keep their hands off each other as they said goodbye in front of his Los Angeles mansion Tuesday. The couple spent the entire day together and it’s likely they were celebrating his 49th birthday since she was nowhere to be seen on his actual birthday this past Sunday. In the photos, Affleck and J.Lo are embracing, sharing a passionate kiss in front of Lopez’s assistant. She didn’t seem bothered and couldn’t keep her eyes off them- just like the rest of us.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple spent the day together before parting ways with a sweet kiss

Lopez was also seen trying to playfully grab Affleck’s booty one last time before parting ways. He couldn’t help but look back at his girlfriend as they said goodbye, only letting go of each other’s hands at the very last moment. Lopez looked stunning in high-waisted comfortable trousers, a long black shirt, and heels. Affleck looked his usual casual self in a charcoal t-shirt and sneakers.

It’s been all eyes on Bennifer since they rekindled their 2002-2004 flame. They‘ve been inseparable since April, traveling on yachts, spending time at the Hamptons, and looking at properties. Affleck has even been spending time with Lopez’s kids, forming a strong relationship with them. Lopez has even begun showering his children with gifts. According to People, she was spotted picking up jewelry for his daughters Violet and Seraphina on Sunday. “When she stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station, she and Emme picked out several ’birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben’s daughters,” a guest told the outlet.