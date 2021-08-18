Drake reveals he suffered hair loss after battling COVID-19

Drake is opening up about the side effects of COVID-19, after recovering from the dangerous virus, the singer has admitted he experienced hair loss.

The acclaimed artist has been active on social media, posting photos and videos of his daily activities, and has even taken a moment to respond to some of the comments made by his fans.

Drake is known for having the shape of a heart at the edge of his hairline, and one of his followers commented “that heart is stressed,“ after the singer posted a photo of himself.

He then went on to admit in the comment section, that he “had Covid,” and his hair has been growing “weird,” adding “I had to start again it’s coming back don’t diss.“

Drake is not the only celebrity who was opened up about suffering hair loss after contracting COVID-19, with Alyssa Milano also revealing she struggled with the same thing, explaining that “It‘s hard, especially when you’re an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin.”