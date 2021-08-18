Fabio reveals his secret to ‘reversing the aging process’

Fabio Lanzoni rose to fame after appearing on the cover of hundreds of romance novels, becoming known for his chiseled body and long, flowing locks. After becoming a household name, he ended up riding that wave into TV, film appearances, spokesperson roles, and more.

It’s been a while since the height of Fabio’s fame, which he opened up about in a recent interview with PEOPLE. During his conversation with the publication, he talks openly about his life today, including the unexpected beauty tip he believes is “reversing the aging process.”

The ‘90s heartthrob revealed this week that he sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber, a method that he says “reverses the aging process.” Still, it’s not exactly clear how frequently he does this.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized environment.” It can be used to treat many issues including severe anemia, carbon monoxide poisoning, decompression sickness, burns, and more. The therapy often lasts for about two hours.

“In a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber, the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than normal air pressure. Under these conditions, your lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure,” Mayo Clinic explains.

Surprisingly enough, Fabio isn’t the only celebrity to use this method, though others aren’t using it for the same reason.

In Justin Bieber’s Youtube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, the “Peaches” singer revealed that he began sleeping in a hyperbaric chamber to help with managing his anxiety, though that is not a known benefit of using one of the chambers. He explained that he kept one in his home and one in his music studio.

Lakers star LeBron James is also known to have used hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Beyond that interesting aging tip, Fabio also told PEOPLE about his other healthy habits, which all contribute to him looking his best at 62 years old. According to the personality, he avoids sweets, alcohol, and drugs, and works out all the time. He also told the magazine that he had lost about 30 pounds recently.

Even though he’s constantly working on himself, the Italian-American actor revealed that he’s still not over a relationship that ended nearly a decade ago.

“I treated her badly,” he admits. “She wanted to settle down, and I was just too wild.”

As for his requirements for a future partner, Fabio has some unexpected requirements.

“She has to be able to be in the middle of nature. She can‘t be afraid about bugs,” he said. “There is quantity, but I want quality. I still want to have kids.”