Hailey Bieber posts sweet photo of her and Justin Bieber kissing their niece

Hailey Bieber took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 17 to share a sweet tribute to her niece, Iris Elle, in honor of her first birthday.

“Happy first birthday to our beautiful smushy girl,” the model wrote on her Instagram Story, adding, “Aunty and uncle love you so much!’

Below the text, the 24-year-old included a black-and-white photo of her and her husband, Justin Bieber, sweetly kissing on each of the little one’s cheeks.

Iris is the child of Hailey’s older sister Alaia Baldwin and her husband of four years, Andrew Aronow.

That PDA pic wasn’t the only thing Bieber posted to IG on Tuesday, going on to document more of her day for her followers.

The model went on to post an OOTD photo, wearing a black and white polka dot dress along with a pair of red Jordans. She went on to post about her “11 hours in the city” as she hopped from location-to-location in record time.

One snap showed Hailey supporting her long time bestie Kendall Jenner, sticking out her tongue for a selfie while she donned an 818 hat, the model’s new tequila brand.

Another snap of the star showed her hinting to her 36.6million followers in on how she keeps herself energized during such a busy day, Hailey uploaded a snap of her large Dunkin Donuts iced coffee.