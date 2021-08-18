Anuel AA begs Karol G to take him back at Baja Beach Fest

One of music’s most beloved power couples, Karol G and Anuel AA, shocked fans when they announced their breakup earlier this year. Now, the “Adicto” artist is letting fans know he still has high hopes for a reconciliation.

Anuel headlined Day 2 of Baja Beach Fest on Saturday, August 14, taking the stage in front of tens of thousands of fans in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico. Ironically enough, his ex-fiancé performed the the day prior, demanding the same stage just 24 hours apart.

During his performance, the Puerto Rican rapper treated fans to some of his biggest hits--but the most memorable moment came when he pleaded with Karol G for a second chance at love. He even asked the crowd for help in sending his message as loudly as possible, making sure she got the message.

“Everyone really loud, to see if she hears it and comes back to me. Let it be heard on the moon!” Anuel yelled on stage to fans before transitioning into his song “Bubalu” with Prince Royce and Becky G. The track includes lyrics that say, “Pero no te supe valorar, Bebé, te hice mal” which translates to, “I didn’t know how to value you, baby, I did you wrong.”

While that song was released in 2018, when Anuel AA and Karol G were still together, the lyrics could still reflect how he feels about their relationship and why it ended. He didn’t reference the “EL MAKINON” singer by name, but fans already knew exactly who he was talking about.

Rumors that Karol and Anuel called it quits first started circulating in March before the former couple confirmed the news in April.

Anuel addressed the break up in an Instagram Live on April 20, explaining in Spanish that he and “Karo” were no longer together. “Time has gone by,” he said at the time, adding that they had already been separated for 4-4.5 months.

According to the singer, the split was out of their control and there is no bad blood, asking that people stop creating crazy controversies. Despite reports that there was a “third party” involved, he assured fans there was no infidelity and the split was just “something that happens in life” with couples.