Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes looked adorable together having a relaxing day at the park

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are too cute together. The famous couple were spotted spending some quality time together earlier this week at a park in Toronto with their dog Tarzan.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple enjoyed some sunshine together in the park.

The two singers were photographed relaxing under a tree chatting and sneaking in some PDA. For the outing, Cabello wore a green floral dress with black Adidas sneakers. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and her dark hair was styled down in waves. Mendes wore a white tank top, with black jeans, black socks, and Converse shoes. The two eventually made their way to sit on a park bench together with Tarzan nearby on a leash.

©GrosbyGroup



Camila Cabello and Tarzan looking for a spot to relax at in the park.

Cabello has been in the news lately due to paparazzi photos of her in a bikini going viral for body shaming. The 24-year-old singer revealed what she was feeling in a recent interview with Bustle.

“The whole day I felt insecure,” the ‘Havana’ singer said. “I felt like it was changing how I was thinking about food and eating ... really messing me up.”

Since the body shaming got to her, Cabello decided to take to TikTok to tell her followers how she was feeling.