Mariah Carey reveals her new favorite movie featuring Ryan Reynolds

Mariah Carey seems to have found her favorite movie of 2021, after admitting she has watched Free Guy nine times in a row.

Loading the player...

The film features Ryan Reynolds and has received positive reviews from the viewers, including the iconic singer, who took to social media to reveal that the sci-fi comedy movie is “the most important event that‘s ever happened.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film tells the story of a bank teller who finds himself trapped in a non-player character video game, ultimately deciding to become the hero of the story.

Mariah’s 1997 hit single Fantasy is featured in the new film, and the artist is encouraging fans to watch it on the big screen, posting about it on her personal Instagram account, with fans commenting that they will be definitely watching.

Ryan also talked about his admiration for the talented singer during the premiere of Free Guy, revealing that he “got to speak with Mariah and talked to her a little bit, about how much of an engine and an agent of progress that this song had been, in terms of our creative process and the scripts.”