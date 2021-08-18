Meet Tess Romero: The young actress showing girls how to achieve greatness

Tess Romero might be 14 years old, but she knows her purpose in life and makes sure everything she desires becomes a reality. The actress stars on the Disney+ series Diary of A Future President.

The American comedy-drama streaming television series created by Ilana Peña and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez through I Can & I Will Productions is returning for its second season on August 18th.

©Francis Hills





The show follows the story of Elena Cañero-Reed, a 12-year-old Cuban American girl who attends middle school as she aspires to be a future president of the United States. Elena shares her journey by reading to viewers her most intimate thoughts. Her wishes, all written in her diary, introduce us to a confident and strong-willed person who impacts young girls in showing the power to achieve greatness no matter the obstacles.

©Disney+/Christopher Willard



Gina Rodriguez and Tess Romero

Tess Romero stars the series as young Elena, while Gina Rodriguez appears through flashforwards as the adult version and serves as President. Diary of a Future President also stars Selenis Leyva as Elena’s mother Gabi, Charlie Bushnell as Elena’s brother Bobby, and Michael Weaver as Gabi’s boyfriend Sam.

Recurring cast includes Jessica Marie Garcia as Gabi’s colleague Camila, Carmina Garay as Elena’s best friend Sasha, Sanai Victoria as Elena’s classmate Melissa, Harmeet Pandey as Elena’s friend Jessica, as well as Brandon Severs and Nathan Arenas as Bobby’s friends Liam and Danny.

©GettyImages



Tess Romero, Charlie Bushnell, and Selenis Leyva arrive at the Disney +‘s “Diary Of A Future President” after party on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Curios about Romero’s beginnings and what’s next in her career, HOLA! USA virtually sat down with the beautiful and talented actress to shed more light on her remarkable life as a Latinx actor.