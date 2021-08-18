Tess Romero
Rising star

Meet Tess Romero: The young actress showing girls how to achieve greatness

She plays the role of a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl on the Disney+ series ‘Diary of A Future President’

-New York

Tess Romero might be 14 years old, but she knows her purpose in life and makes sure everything she desires becomes a reality. The actress stars on the Disney+ series Diary of A Future President.

The American comedy-drama streaming television series created by Ilana Peña and executive produced by Gina Rodriguez through I Can & I Will Productions is returning for its second season on August 18th.

Tess Romero©Francis Hills

The show follows the story of Elena Cañero-Reed, a 12-year-old Cuban American girl who attends middle school as she aspires to be a future president of the United States. Elena shares her journey by reading to viewers her most intimate thoughts. Her wishes, all written in her diary, introduce us to a confident and strong-willed person who impacts young girls in showing the power to achieve greatness no matter the obstacles.

Gina Rodriguez and Tess Romero©Disney+/Christopher Willard
Gina Rodriguez and Tess Romero

Tess Romero stars the series as young Elena, while Gina Rodriguez appears through flashforwards as the adult version and serves as President. Diary of a Future President also stars Selenis Leyva as Elena’s mother Gabi, Charlie Bushnell as Elena’s brother Bobby, and Michael Weaver as Gabi’s boyfriend Sam.

Recurring cast includes Jessica Marie Garcia as Gabi’s colleague Camila, Carmina Garay as Elena’s best friend Sasha, Sanai Victoria as Elena’s classmate Melissa, Harmeet Pandey as Elena’s friend Jessica, as well as Brandon Severs and Nathan Arenas as Bobby’s friends Liam and Danny.

Premiere Of Disney +'s "Diary Of A Future President" - After Party©GettyImages
Tess Romero, Charlie Bushnell, and Selenis Leyva arrive at the Disney +‘s “Diary Of A Future President” after party on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

Curios about Romero’s beginnings and what’s next in her career, HOLA! USA virtually sat down with the beautiful and talented actress to shed more light on her remarkable life as a Latinx actor.


Tess Romero "Diary of A Future President"©Disney+
When did you realize you wanted to be part of the entertainment industry?
How did you start your career?
Tell us about your role in “Diary of A Future President.”
The second season of the show is premiering on August 18th. What can viewers expect?

Premiere Of Disney +'s "Diary Of A Future President" - Red Carpet©GettyImages
Ilana Peña, Tess Romero, Senior Vice President for Disney+ Agnes Chu and Gina Rodriguez
The first season told the story of a 12-year-old Cuban American and future leader. Are there any similarities between Elena Cañero-Reed and Tess Romero?
How does it feel to work on a project from Gina Rodriguez and Ilana Peña?
Do you put your input in the story or your character?

Saoirse Ronan, Zendaya and Frances McDormand©Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan, Zendaya and Frances McDormand.
Which actor would you like to work with?
We heard you just got back from camp. What did you learn that you intend to apply to your life?
Some Latinx and Hispanic parents are very traditional when it comes to careers. What do your parents think about your success and dreams?
Recently Olivia Rodrigo revealed that Selena Gomez advised her always to prioritize mental health. How are you taking care of your mental health and canceling the outside noise, social media hate, and other people’s negative opinions?

Tess Romero in Times Square©Tess Romero
What do your friends at school think about your acting career? Do they treat you differently?
Please send a message to all the kids that want to become actors and invite them to watch the second season of “Diary of A Future President.”
Related

Snow White is Latina! Colombian descent actress Rachel Zegler secures lead role in Disney live-action film

Gina Rodriguez will make her directorial debut in a feature film about boxing

Netflix releases first look at Gina Rodriguez’s Sci-Fi thriller ‘Awake’

Catch all seasons of Diary of A Future President now on Disney+


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more