Paris Hilton is stressing out about planning her wedding

Paris Hilton is already thinking ahead to her wedding to fiance Carter Reum and she spilled the details on last night’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’

While chatting with Jimmy Fallon, Hilton revealed that the wedding planning process has been stressful for her and it’s most likely from her wanting a big extravagant wedding. “It‘s gonna be like a three-day affair. We have a lot happening,” she said. So far, Hilton has only picked out a wedding dress but she said one dress won’t be enough for the celebrations.

“Lots of dresses, probably 10. I love outfit changes,” she said to Fallon. Although the 40-year-old will have several different looks for her wedding, Reum won’t because Hilton said ”he‘s not as high-maintenance as I am.”

Hilton was on last night’s late night talk show because she is on a press tour for her new Peacock docuseries, ‘Paris in Love’ and her Netflix cooking show, ‘Cooking with Paris.’ When asked about her new docuseries show she said, “I just feel like for my documentary, ‘This Is Paris,’ it ended in a way in which, you know, it was amazing but I just feel like I wanted my fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale ending,“ the socialite explained.