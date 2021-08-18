Tom Brady’s son is starting his football career young

It runs in the family! Tom Brady is one of the most talented football players ever. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the quarterback’s son has inherited some of his father’s athletic genes.

In March of last year, the MVP left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now he got his 13-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, a job as a ball boy for the NFL team. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old proudly shared photos of his son on the field with the team to his Instagram stories.

Tom Brady’s son is one lucky teen.

The teen was decked out in Buccaneers gear which consisted of a white t-shirt, a matching hat, grey shorts, and sneakers. Brady wrote on the photo, “@buccaneers got a new ball boy this week…” Another photo showed Jack running with the ball in his hand. That photo had the text, “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously.”