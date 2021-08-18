Tom Brady’s son is starting his football career young

It runs in the family! Tom Brady is one of the most talented football players ever. So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the quarterback’s son has inherited some of his father’s athletic genes.
In March of last year, the MVP left the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now he got his 13-year-old son Jack, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, a job as a ball boy for the NFL team. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old proudly shared photos of his son on the field with the team to his Instagram stories.
The teen was decked out in Buccaneers gear which consisted of a white t-shirt, a matching hat, grey shorts, and sneakers. Brady wrote on the photo, “@buccaneers got a new ball boy this week…” Another photo showed Jack running with the ball in his hand. That photo had the text, “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously.”
The last photo shared to the athlete’s social media stories was a picture of Brady practicing and Jack standing near him. The 44-year-old wrote, “...just like his dad!!”
Last month, Brady celebrated wife Gisele Bündchen’s birthday with a sweet social media message. The quarterback shared a sweet photo of his wife of 12 years and their eight-year-old daughter Vivian hugging one another which was accompanied by the caption, “Happy Birthday 😍😍! This has been an incredible year and it’s hard to imagine loving you more today than I did a year ago, but I do! You love our family the way nobody else can and we all celebrate you on this day! Te amo Tanto meu amor da minha vida! ❤️❤️ @gisele.”
In addition to an in-feed post, Brady also took to his Instagram stories to continue sharing his love for his wife. The NFL player posted a stunning black-and-white photo of the 41-year-old model smiling at the camera wearing a sweater and jeans. Brady wrote “I love this birthday girl” with four heart eye emojis as the text.