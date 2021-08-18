Alex Rodriguez finally opens up about Jennifer Lopez: ‘I had five years of an incredible life’

Alex Rodriguez is looking back at his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, reminiscing on the best moments they had together as a family.

The former baseball star has admitted he and his daughters 13-year-old Ella and 16-year-old Natasha, are “grateful” for the experiences they shared with Jennifer Lopez and her twins 13-year-old Max and Emme.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” Alex went on to explain.

The 46-year-old entrepreneur was asked about his split from Jennifer during his most recent interview, and he revealed that after spending time with her as a family, he now has “the opportunity to take that and move forward.”

Alex says they are “so grateful for the last five years,” and now he is ready for the next chapter of his life with his daughters, wondering “how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?”

Fans of the former couple had been speculating if Jennifer and Alex had ended their relationship on good terms, after the singer deleted multiple photos from her Instagram account and unfollowed Alex.

However the sportsman wants to end things on a positive note, as it was revealed in a joint statement,“We wish the best for each other and one another‘s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”