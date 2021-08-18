Dayanara Torres and Marc Anthony’s youngest son Ryan celebrates his 18th birthday

Dayana Torres had a special birthday to plan because her youngest son is officially an adult. Torres and Marc Anthony had Ryan Adrian Muniz 18 years ago on August 16th, 2 years after his older brother Cristian Muñiz.

The former Miss Universe couldn‘t believe how fast time has gone by and spent the day sharing photos, reflecting on how proud she was of her son. “And just like that ... My little one is no longer so ...” Dayanara wrote on her Instagram profile, along with photos of the celebration which included Cristian.

“I Love You My Ryan !!! I am so proud of you, of your beautiful heart, of how you see life without fear, of how nothing stops you ”, continued the proud mother of seeing her son “ And just like that ... My little one is no longer so ...” It seemed like the party was small and intimate with family members, including Cristian. “I Love You My Ryan !!! I am so proud of you, of your beautiful heart, of how you see life without fear, of how nothing stops you ”, continued the proud mother watched her little boy became a young man.

“What an honor it has been to learn from you, watch you grow and become the young man you are today ... The future is all yours ... I can‘t wait for the world to see everything you are going to create!,” she added. The adorable video showed Dayanara pregnant with Ryan, along with photos of his childhood as he grew up in front of the world.

Ryan’s Party

Dayanara celebrated her son‘s birthday with a family meal at the Rumba Kitchen restaurant, where they sang Happy Birthday for him. The proud mom could not stop smiling for celebrating this special day with her loved ones and the photos of the memory did not wait.

©@dayanarapr



Dayanara Torres happily celebrated this day with her two children

Ryan‘s father, Marc, has not posted about his son’s birthday, but the singer usually congratulates his children - including the twins he had with Jennifer Lopez , Max and Emme - in a personal way and much more private.