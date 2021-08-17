Colin Jost finally confirms that Scarlett Johansson is pregnant after months of keeping it a secret

Hopefully, Scarlett Johansson wasn’t trying to keep her pregnancy a secret anymore because her husband Colin Jost confirmed it over the weekend. Johansson first sparked pregnancy rumors in June after missing out on several “Black Widow” events. A few weeks later Page Six reported that the rumors were true and she was “due soon” but neither of them confirmed the news at the time. It’s been a busy pregnancy for Johansson who just signed on for her first role after filing a breach of contract lawsuit against Disney. Read the details below.

Scarlett Johansson sparked rumors after making multiple appearneces via zoom

The Saturday Night Live star announced on Instagram that he was performing on stage for the first time in 400 days, “not counting my job.” According to Page Six, Jost was performing stand-up at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut when he explained, “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting.” People were suspicious when Johansson opted for promotional appearances via Zoom, from the shoulder’s up. A source told Page Six at the time, “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer.” The outlet confirmed the news on July 6th, but the couple never confirmed or denied the rumors and continued to keep a low profile.

The baby will be Johansson‘s second child, as she has a 6-year-old daughter named Rose from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac. It will be Jost’s first child but he has been in Rose’s life since she was around 3. The couple has always enjoyed keeping their personal life private, and quietly married each other in October of 2020 in an intimate ceremony with immediate family and friends. They used the attention they knew they would get for good, and shared their “wedding wish” through Meals on Wheels America. “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica,” the statement said.

Johansson is already having a busy pregnancy. In July The Wall Street Journal reported that she filed a lawsuit claiming Johannson’s agreement with the studio guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release, and her contract was breached when they released “Black Widow” on Disney+. And this week The Hollywood Reporter announced that she signed on for Wes Anderson’s latest film starring Margot Robbie,Tom Hanks, Adrien Brody, Bill Murray,Jason Schwartzman, and Tilda Swinton.