A Star Is Born: Why Barbra Streisand disliked Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s version

Barbra Streisand has opened up about how she really feels after watching Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s version of the acclaimed film A Star Is Born.

Loading the player...

The legendary actress known for her iconic roles in Funny Girl, Yentl, Hello Dolly and the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, decided to comment on the latest production, describing the storyline as the “wrong idea.”

Barbra went on to explain that when she prepared for her role, she was nervous about her performance after seeing how great Judy Garland did, thinking “Oh my God, how am I going to do this? I have to change it. I‘ll become a guitar-playing singer-songwriter and (co-star) Kris Kristofferson is already a singer-songwriter, and we’ll change the story a bit.”

And when the news about a new ‘Star Is Born’ was announced, she had a different idea about how the movie could have been done.

“At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, that‘s interesting. Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976,” the actress shared.

Ultimately Barbra says that although the new movie was a “big success,” she cares more about “originality.”