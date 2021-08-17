Sophie Turner snaps a seriously NSFW selfie with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner had the perfect picture to post in celebration of her husbandJoe Jonas’ birthday.

The Jonas brother turned 32 on Sunday, August 15, quietly celebrating the special day with wife his side. While the pair didn’t post any behind-the-scenes snaps of what the big day looked like, Joe share a series of pics on Instagram, showing what his life has been looking like lately.

While any new pictures are appreciated by fans, this photo dump was made all the more special by one NSFW shot taken by Sophie. In the picture, Joe can be seen standing behind the actress while brushing his teeth in his birthday suit. While the Game of Thrones star’s head is blocking any Rated-R action, fans of the couple still couldn’t get enough of the revealing pic.

“Thank you for the last pic, Sophie,” one fan commented on the post. “I’m screaming at the last photo,” wrote another.

Along with the aforementioned nude, the photo dump also included a picture of Joe‘s birthday cake and his golf-themed decorations. While it’s not exactly clear if these photos were all from Jonas’ birthday, one shot shows the couple stepping out for a celebratory drink at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

“Thank you everyone for the b-day love yesterday,” Joe wrote in his caption, adding the hashtag #32.

Beyond the musician’s birthday, Joe and Sophie have had a lot to celebrate in the last few months, a list that is only growing as the Jonas Brothers prepare to go on tour in the next few days. In addition to celebrating their second wedding anniversary in June, the duo also got to see their baby girl Willa turn one year old.

Sophie gave birth to the couple’s first child in July 2020, and though they’ve kept their little one out of the spotlight completely, Joe did open up about fatherhood in an interview with CBS This Morning back in May.