You won’t believe how big 2-year-old Psalm is in Kim Kardashian’s latest pic

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s kids are growing up so quickly, especially when you see how big the baby of the family has gotten.

Even though they’re in the middle of a divorce, the former couple will always have one uniting force, their four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim has kept things cordial over the past few months, supporting her estranged husband by bringing her kids to his multiple album listening sessions in Atlanta. While the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has said that she’ll always be Kanye’s biggest fan, it’s clear that she goes out of her way to make their kids a priority.

That fact became even more clear on Tuesday, August 17, when the mother of four posed for pics with the youngest of the bunch, 2-year-old Psalm. Commenters couldn’t believe how big the baby of the Kardashian-West clan has gotten, flocking to the comments with crying emojis as we watch these little ones grow before our eyes.

“Never seen a love like this before,” the lawyer-in-training wrote in her caption, posting two sweet snaps of her giving Psalm a kiss on the cheek.

Kim is seemingly coming fresh from a workout in the pics, wearing a casual all black ensemble with Yeezys to match. Psalm is also donning a pair of his dad’s sneakers, looking absolutely adorable in some camouflage shorts and a T-shirt.

Just last week, the SKIMS founder shared another photo of her youngest baby, posting a set of photographs onto Instagram showing her two sons cuddling in bed with one another.