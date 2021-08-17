Lea Michele congratulates Beanie Feldstein for ‘Funny Girl’ role: ‘YOU are the greatest star!’

Lea Michele has taken to Instagram to congratulate the Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein, for landing the role of Fanny Brice in the iconic Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Fans of the Glee star were wondering about how the actress felt after the casting announcement went public, as she had previously voiced interest in playing the coveted lead role in 2017, which was previously debuted in 1964 with Barbra Streisand.

“I hope so, I really hope so. We were thinking of doing it right after Glee but I did a lot of the songs from Funny Girl on Glee so it felt like a little soon,” she shared, adding that she felt “really ready to do it now, so maybe we could do it soon.”

Beanie celebrated the news and shared her excitement with her fans and followers on Instagram, revealing that she went to her third birthday party “dressed as Fanny Brice so sometimes dreams actually come true.“

Following the announcement the star received the support of her celebrity friends, including Lily Collins, Zooey Deschanel, Billie Lourde, Cheyenne Jackson and even Lea Michele who commented “Yes! YOU are the greatest star! This is going to be epic!!”

It was reported that Michele turned down the role years ago, as she “thought what was done on Glee was everything she could have brought to the role,” however the actress went viral on Twitter when Beanie Feldstein was revealed to be in the casting choice for ‘Funny Girl.’