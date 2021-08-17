Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra couldn’t keep their hands off of each other while at lunch

The Jonas Brothers are just days away from starting their world tour after it being postponed last year due to COVID-19. It seems that Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas are trying to spend as much time together as they can before the singer travels the world with his brothers to perform.

Nick and his actress wife were spotted walking together late last week to grab lunch with a group of family and friends at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in Notting Hill.

©GrosbyGroup



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas strolling together happily in love.

Priyanka had her arm around Nick wearing a light blue and pink striped top paired with white patterned loose fitting pants and white shoes. She accessorised with sunglasses, gold hoops, and a small pink purse on her shoulder. The ‘Sucker’ singer wore a white jersey that had the word “Rock” on the front in green along with the number 33, dark jeans, and blue and white sneakers. He wore dark aviator sunglasses on his face.