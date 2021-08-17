Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra couldn’t keep their hands off of each other while at lunch

The Jonas Brothers are just days away from starting their world tour after it being postponed last year due to COVID-19. It seems that Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas are trying to spend as much time together as they can before the singer travels the world with his brothers to perform.
Nick and his actress wife were spotted walking together late last week to grab lunch with a group of family and friends at the Beach Blanket Babylon restaurant in Notting Hill.
Priyanka had her arm around Nick wearing a light blue and pink striped top paired with white patterned loose fitting pants and white shoes. She accessorised with sunglasses, gold hoops, and a small pink purse on her shoulder. The ‘Sucker’ singer wore a white jersey that had the word “Rock” on the front in green along with the number 33, dark jeans, and blue and white sneakers. He wore dark aviator sunglasses on his face.
The famous couple seemed to be all over each other and not shy to hide their PDA. While sitting eating lunch along with Priyanka’s mom, Madhu, and a few others, the couple seemed to be deep in conversation. In a video taken by TMZ, the singer seemed to be explaining something to his wife while she listened and laughed in between bites of food.
The 39-year-old then held Nick’s face and leaned in for a few kisses while her mom looked the other way and ate her lunch and sipped on her drink.
The couple got married almost three years ago with an extravagant wedding and multiple celebrations and it seems that they still cannot get enough of each other between their PDA and sweet Instagram posts to one another.