Alessandra Ambrosio and daughter Anja show off their contrasting styles

Alessandra Ambrosio and her daughter, Anja, are fully embracing everything summer has to offer.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped out with her 12-year-old daughter on Monday during a stroll through Venice Beach, California on Monday, August 16. For the outing, the mother of two looked ready for a tropical vacation, wearing a salmon-colored crop top, floral shorts, and a mismatched tropical button-up blouse.

Her pre-teen daughter, Anja, looked a little more fall-ready, wearing a soft brown longsleeve tee tucked into a pair of denim shorts. In contrast to her mom’s sandals, she rocked a pair of Doc Marten boots, really letting her personal style shine.

Regardless of their different styles, this mother-daughter duo could not look more stunning as they stroll through the streets of Los Angeles, proving that summer and fall styles can be rocked year round.

While Alessandra obviously looks good in anything, she’s most known for her work as a swimsuit model. In a recent interview with HAMPTONS, the beauty gave her best advice for always looking camera-ready in a swimsuit.

“Keeping good posture,” she said when asked to spill her secrets. “Truly, it’s about getting a swimsuit that you feel comfortable in. There are so many different swimsuits now available for people.”

After modeling swimsuits for so many years, it’s only right Ambrosio started her own swim line, GAL Floripa, which she created with her sister and one of her best friends.

“We work with local women [in Brazil] and produce everything locally. It’s a great project.” The star said, going on to talk about how well she works with her sister and friend. “We’re super close,” she says. “We all kind of have the same vision, which complements each other.”