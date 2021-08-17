Halle Berry is full of peace and happiness after turning 55 over the weekend

August has been a busy month so far regarding celebrity birthdays. Halle Berry celebrated her 55th birthday on Saturday and it seemed like it was a special day for the actress.

Over the weekend, Berry shared a video of herself to Instagram happily sitting in the passenger seat of a car, with the window open, makeup-free, and her curls flying around. She captioned the post, “After the year we’ve all had, my heart is full as I’m grateful to see this August 14th. In the midst of the storm, I’ve managed to create happiness, find more peace, and feel more free than ever! Finally, I’m exhaling!”

The ‘Catwoman’ actress ended her caption thanking her boyfriend Van Hunt by saying, “Thank you vanO for my b-day serenade.” In the background of the video, Hunt is heard singing his rendition of The Platter’s “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes.” Celebs such as Angela Bassett commented on the actress’ post writing, “Happiest of times birthday beauty!! Sending you love and light to add to your own!!!”

The singer also took to his Instagram to wish his lady a happy birthday. The 51-year-old shared a photo of a candle burning with the caption, “ wax, nevr wane. love‘s aflame. happiest of double5’s to u, Suga.” Berry commented on his post writing, “love you, big daddy 😂.”