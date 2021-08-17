Madonna takes rare pic with all six kids for her 63rd birthday

What more could a mom want for her birthday than a big family reunion?

As fans of the pop star already know, Madonna is the mother of six children, but she’s not usually with all of them at once--especially since they’ve gotten older.

Luckily for the “4 Minutes” singer, during her 63rd birthday celebration in Italy, she had the opportunity to take a picture with all six of her kids.

The star is a mother to Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 21, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere and Stella Ciccone, eight.

“Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire,” she wrote in her caption as she shared multiple pictures from her birthday trip.

Lourdes’s father is Carlos Leon, a personal trainer turned actor who dated Madonna in New York City.

Film director Guy Ritchie is Rocco’s father, whom Madonna was married to from 2000 until 2008.

The singer’s other children were all adopted, with Madonna bringing David Banda home in 2006 before adopting Mercy James in 2009 and Esther and Stella Mwale in 2017.

The pop icon looked amazing for her birthday festivities, wearing some eye-catching face jewelry draped over her long blonde hair. She also wore a plunging dress with fishnet stockings and Mary Jane shoes with a choker necklace to match her head gear.

Madonna’s model daughter Lourdes looked equally as stunning, posting for a photo in a skintight nude dress that perfectly matched her fur-trimmed Telfar bag.

Rocco was wearing a light shirt with gray slacks as he put his arm around younger brother David, who looked handsome in a turquoise top and a pair of denim slacks.

Mercy kept things colorful wearing a floral print shirt with a white skirt, while the twins wore matching printed dresses with black Gucci loafers.

The day before the singer posted about her birthday festivities, she shared several images to her Instagram account that documented another year around the sun.