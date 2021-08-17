Sean Penn and his daughter are making their rounds promoting their new film together

It’s been some time since actor Sean Penn starred in a film. That’s changing now since he is not only starring in a new film alongside his daughter, Dylan Penn titled ‘Flag Day’ but also directing it.

‘Flag Day’ originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in July and now the father-daughter duo are making their rounds to promote the film here in the US, which premieres Friday, August 20. The film is based on a true story about a father who will do anything to provide for his daughter, including being a bank robber and con man. ‘Flag Day’ also stars Josh Brolin, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan, Bailey Noble, Katheryn Winnick, James Russo, and Regina King. In addition to his daughter, Sean’s 28-year-old son Hopper Penn also makes an appearance in the film.

On Monday, Sean and Dylan were spotted posing for cameras at a screening of the movie at Harmony Gold in Los Angeles. For the occasion, the 60-year-old actor dressed casually wearing a denim button down shirt under a black bomber jacket paired with dark wash jeans, and tan boots. His 30-year-old daughter looked sophisticated in a black suit with white trim and matching black platform heels. Her blonde hair was styled straight down.