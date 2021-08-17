Kendall Jenner is officially a bartender! The model served her tequila to fans while visiting the Hamptons

Kendall Jenner is a model, tv personality, businesswoman, and now she can add “bartender” to her resume. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native took a flight across the country to spend quality time with her and serve them cocktails and shots of her 818 Tequila.
Jenner is visiting the Hamptons in celebration of the brand’s New York launch. The visit also coincides with the award-winning, sustainable tequila namesake day —8/18 (August 18).
While at the New York summer destination, Jenner brought her 818 Tequila to the area’s three hot spots, 75 Main and Dopo Argento in Southampton and Cittanouva in East Hampton.
Jenner kept herself busy at all times and even mixed the cocktails herself behind the bar.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also took time to sing 818 Tequila merchandise.
In February, the model took social media to announce she was venturing into the tequila business. At the time, Jenner said that her spirit has been years in the making and anonymously competed at the World Tequila Awards, and has won as Best Reposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila.
“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” Jenner wrote in the post. ”This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤”
“The greatest tasting tequila of 2020,” said a judge, according to one of the scorecards Jenner shared on Instagram. “We don’t know what it looks like, who makes it, or how to get our hands on a bottle,” it says. “By all means, if you can get your hands on a bottle, definitely do. Then slide a glass our way.”
Jenner named her tequila 818, after the California area code covering Burbank, Calabasas, Glendale, and more.