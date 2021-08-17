Kendall Jenner is officially a bartender! The model served her tequila to fans while visiting the Hamptons

Kendall Jenner is a model, tv personality, businesswoman, and now she can add “bartender” to her resume. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native took a flight across the country to spend quality time with her and serve them cocktails and shots of her 818 Tequila.

Jenner is visiting the Hamptons in celebration of the brand’s New York launch. The visit also coincides with the award-winning, sustainable tequila namesake day —8/18 (August 18).

©Sophie Sahara



Kendall Jenner poured samples of a signature skinny margarita at 75 Main in Southampton while promoting 818 Tequila’s launch in New York

While at the New York summer destination, Jenner brought her 818 Tequila to the area’s three hot spots, 75 Main and Dopo Argento in Southampton and Cittanouva in East Hampton.

©Sophie Sahara



Kendall Jenner pouring samples of a signature skinny margarita

Jenner kept herself busy at all times and even mixed the cocktails herself behind the bar.

©Sophie Sahara



Kendall Jenner is officially a bartender!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also took time to sing 818 Tequila merchandise.