Kendall Jenner is officially a bartender! The model served her tequila to fans while visiting the Hamptons

Another round, please!

Jenner is visiting the Hamptons in celebration of the brand’s New York launch

Kendall Jenner is a model, tv personality, businesswoman, and now she can add “bartender” to her resume. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native took a flight across the country to spend quality time with her and serve them cocktails and shots of her 818 Tequila.

Jenner is visiting the Hamptons in celebration of the brand’s New York launch. The visit also coincides with the award-winning, sustainable tequila namesake day —8/18 (August 18).

Kendall Jenner poured samples of a signature skinny margarita at 75 Main in Southampton while promoting 818 Tequila’s launch in New York

While at the New York summer destination, Jenner brought her 818 Tequila to the area’s three hot spots, 75 Main and Dopo Argento in Southampton and Cittanouva in East Hampton.

Kendall Jenner pouring samples of a signature skinny margarita

Jenner kept herself busy at all times and even mixed the cocktails herself behind the bar.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also took time to sing 818 Tequila merchandise.

It was a fun day for Kendall Jenner as she celebrated the launch of 818 Tequila in New York. She made her rounds around Southampton and stopped by Cittanouva to shake up some cocktails and sign merchandise for a few lucky fans.

In February, the model took social media to announce she was venturing into the tequila business. At the time, Jenner said that her spirit has been years in the making and anonymously competed at the World Tequila Awards, and has won as Best Reposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila.

Kendall Jenner shakes a fan’s hand outside of Dopo Argento in Southampton while promoting her new tequila brand - 818 Tequila.

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” Jenner wrote in the post. ”This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤”

“The greatest tasting tequila of 2020,” said a judge, according to one of the scorecards Jenner shared on Instagram. “We don’t know what it looks like, who makes it, or how to get our hands on a bottle,” it says. “By all means, if you can get your hands on a bottle, definitely do. Then slide a glass our way.”

Jenner named her tequila 818, after the California area code covering Burbank, Calabasas, Glendale, and more.

