Paris Hilton unveils luxury handbag collection including her ‘biggest splurge’

Paris Hilton is giving us a glimpse at her coveted luxury handbag collection, including what she describes as her “biggest splurge” so far, a $65K Birkin bag.

The 40-year-old star of the new Netflix showCooking With Paris, revealed some of the most exclusive items inside her closet, unveiling a custom-made Hermès bag covered with crystals.

The reality star, who recently denied pregnancy rumors, gave a tour of her iconic outfits and confessed that although she “can’t remember how much” the bag cost, it was definitely her biggest splurge, adding, “I love Hermès, and I love this bag.

Paris explained to the viewers, “If I was a bag, this would be me,” as she admitted the bag is covered in over “60,000 Swarovski crystals,” worth around $65,000 when she purchased it in 2018.

The founder of Privé Porter went on to declare that the bag has five different sizes of crystals, all applied by hand, taking almost “60 hours to put 30,000 crystals on it.”

During her interview, Paris addressed the Bling Ring incident, which was later taken to the big screen with Taissa Farmiga and Emma Watson, where a group of teenagers broke into her home and stole 20 of her Birkin bags in 2008.

“Since the Bling Ring broke into my house and stole my Birkin collection, I had been searching for this rare Rose Tyrien-colored Birkin,” Paris shared.